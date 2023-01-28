- An urgent search continues for a potentially dangerous radioactive capsule that fell off the back of a truck as it was transported from a West Australian mine to Perth.
A radioactive substance health warning has been issued along a 1400 kilometres freight route from the Pilbara to a depot in Perth.
- The Mayor of Auckland has defended how long it took the city's authorities to declare a state of emergency after more than 230 millimetres of rain fell on the city in 24 hours.
Two people have died, two more and missing, and the full extent of deaths and injuries is yet to be determined.
- Treasurer Jim Chalmers says he wants to reset Australia's prevailing economic narrative.
He says a new model of capitalism needs to be adopted that's more closely aligned with the values of Australia.
SBS news in Ukrainian - 28/01/2023
SBS Ukrainian, 3 pm FM, TV Ch. 38 and 302, every Thursday Source: SBS
Authorities in Ukraine say the danger of Russian air attacks remains high. Russian missiles and drones have killed at least eleven people and wounded eleven others, in what appears to be a response to western countries deciding to supply Ukraine with tanks. It comes as European Justice Ministers meet in Stockholm to discuss how those who have committed war crimes in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has been going for nearly a year, should be punished.
