SBS news in Ukrainian - 28/10/2022

Published 28 October 2022 at 2:12pm
By Julien Oeuillet
Presented by Oksana Mazur
People in flood affected parts of northern New South Wales will be able to access a land buyback scheme to enable them to relocate. It's part of an $800 million dollar state and federal funding package.

Highlights
  • Anthony Albanese and Dominic Perrotet speaking from Lismore on the flood emergency
  • Six people stabbed in a supermarket in Italy...
  • Christiano Ronaldo returns to Manchester United's starting lineup.
  • Hundreds of migrants rescued off Italy…
  • A Victorian community about to be cut off by floodwaters…
Russian President Vladimir Putin said he will "probably" attend the next G20 summit in November this year.
Speaking to a conference in Moscow yesterday [[THURSDAY]], Mr Putin confirmed Russia "will be represented at a high level" and did not rule out being present himself.
The seventeenth G20 Heads of State and Government Summit will take place on 15 and 16 November in Bali.
Last week, Indonesia confirmed that the invitation sent to Vladimir Putin will not be taken back.

Victorians have been urged to take extra care ahead of the long weekend with heavy rainfall expected to cause more flash flooding in the lead up to Melbourne Cup.



