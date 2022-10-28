SBS news in Ukrainian - 28/10/2022

Highlights Anthony Albanese and Dominic Perrotet speaking from Lismore on the flood emergency

Six people stabbed in a supermarket in Italy...

Christiano Ronaldo returns to Manchester United's starting lineup.

Hundreds of migrants rescued off Italy…

A Victorian community about to be cut off by floodwaters…

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he will "probably" attend the next G20 summit in November this year.



Speaking to a conference in Moscow yesterday [[THURSDAY]], Mr Putin confirmed Russia "will be represented at a high level" and did not rule out being present himself.



The seventeenth G20 Heads of State and Government Summit will take place on 15 and 16 November in Bali.



Last week, Indonesia confirmed that the invitation sent to Vladimir Putin will not be taken back.



