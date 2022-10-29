SBS Ukrainian

SBS news in Ukrainian 29/10/2022

Published 29 October 2022 at 2:20pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Presented by Oksana Mazur
In this bulletin... Spirit of Tasmania has confirmed it will no longer transport livestock; Nancy Pelosi's husband undergoes surgery to repair skull fracture after home invasion attack; And in Rugby, The Wallaroos are hoping for a pathway to the Rugby World Cup semi-finals.

Floodwaters are continuing to move further northwest in New South Wales, with some communities preparing for weeks of isolation.
The town of Mungindi on the New South Wales-Queensland border is preparing to be cut off by floodwater for up to three weeks.
Meanwhile Victoria's flood crisis continues as persistent rain fails to relieve pressure on rivers around the State.
Flood warnings for the Snowy River have been reduced as that river has peaked.
While more rain is forecast for today [[SATURDAY]] in Orbost, it's not expected to affect the rivers levels.
In the North of the State it's still not safe to return to Kerang.
The town has been isolated for a week due to roads being underwater and floods are expected to stay at a moderate level into today.
The Murray River at Echuca looks to remain above a major flood level until the 6th of November.
And the Yarra River has risen due to continued rainfall and is expected to peak today.




