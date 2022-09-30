SBS News in Ukrainian – 30/09/2022

In this bulletin:
- New budget guidelines are expected to see significant reform under the Albanese government
- Russia's President calls the Nord Stream pipelines leak an act of terrorism
- President Zelenskyy is calling for international support in opposing Russia’s planned annexation of four Ukrainian regions
- One in 12 Australians have low levels of the world's most common herbicide chemical in their system, new research indicates
