SBS News in Ukrainian – 30/09/2022

Published 30 September 2022 at 1:06pm
By Mariana Watson, Allan Lee
In this bulletin:
  • New budget guidelines are expected to see significant reform under the Albanese government
  • The new budget guidelines, to be released in October, are expected to see significant reform under the Albanese government
  • Russia's President calls the Nord Stream pipelines leak an act of terrorism
  • President Zelenskyy is calling for international support in opposing Russia’s planned annexation of four Ukrainian regions
  • One in 12 Australians have low levels of the world's most common herbicide chemical in their system, new research indicates
