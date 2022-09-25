SBS News in Ukrainian – 25/09/2022

In this bulletin:
- China's support for Russia appears to be slipping after its Foreign Minister calls for a peaceful resolution in the war in Ukraine
- One person has been killed and several others injured in a Russian strike that hit an apartment building along the Dnieper river in Zaporizhzhia
- US is prepared to impose additional economic costs on Russia
- Residents in Italy head to the polls to decide on their new Prime Minister
- Optus warned its text messages or emails to customers won't carry internet links
- Geelong has secured its tenth AFL premiership title
Listen more:
Ukraine today - 24/09/2022
Advertisement
***
Tune in for Thursdays at 3 pm 3 pm FM, TV Ch. 38 and 302.
Follow us on or sign up to