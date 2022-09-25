SBS УКРАЇНСЬКОЮ МОВОЮ

SBS News in Ukrainian – 25/09/2022

SBS УКРАЇНСЬКОЮ МОВОЮ

SBS Ukrainian

SBS Ukrainian

Published 25 September 2022 at 11:48am
By Mariana Watson, Tina Quinn, Marcus Megalokomos
Source: SBS

Latest news from Australia and the world.

In this bulletin:
  • China's support for Russia appears to be slipping after its Foreign Minister calls for a peaceful resolution in the war in Ukraine
  • One person has been killed and several others injured in a Russian strike that hit an apartment building along the Dnieper river in Zaporizhzhia
  • US is prepared to impose additional economic costs on Russia
  • Residents in Italy head to the polls to decide on their new Prime Minister
  • Optus warned its text messages or emails to customers won't carry internet links
  • Geelong has secured its tenth AFL premiership title
Ukraine today - 24/09/2022

SBS News in Ukrainian - 24/09//2022

Australia's increasing diversity a boon for prosperity

***

