A five-year-old child is missing after being washed away in floodwaters in western New South Wales as the state remains on alert.



Two vehicles became trapped in floodwaters on McGrane Way at Tullamore, northwest of Parkes, at about 8pm on Friday.



President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claims the referendums carried out in Ukraine's occupied territories will be condemned by the world.



The Kremlin-orchestrated referendums in the Luhansk, Kherson and partly Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions were widely seen as a prelude to Moscow annexing the areas.Ukrainian officials claim people were banned from leaving some occupied areas until the four-day vote was over, employees were threatened with the sack if they did not participate, and Soldiers were going door-to-door for votes in the polls.



Telecommunications company Optus is assuring customers that passwords and financial data were not compromised during a recent cyberattack.

