Ukraine today - 24/09/2022

epa10190321 Volunteers of the Dzhokhar Dudayev Battalion wait with weapons during the training in the Kyiv region, Ukraine, 17 September 2022. The battalion is made up mostly of Chechen volunteers who had fought in the two Chechen wars and has joined defending Ukraine's side against the Russian invasion. Most of the members from Dzhokhar Dudayev Battalion were taking part in the liberation of the town of Izyum, during the recent rapid counter-offensive by Ukraine's armed forces in the Kharkiv region. EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY Source: AAP / ROMAN PILIPEY/EPA