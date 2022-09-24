Ukraine today - 24/09/2022

- Ukrainians in New York demand Russia's exclusion from the UN
- The G7 countries will not recognize the pseudo-referendum in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine
- M. Zaporizhzhia was attacked with S 300 missiles
- The IAEA organization is preparing for negotiations with Ukraine and Russia regarding the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
epa10190321 Volunteers of the Dzhokhar Dudayev Battalion wait with weapons during the training in the Kyiv region, Ukraine, 17 September 2022. The battalion is made up mostly of Chechen volunteers who had fought in the two Chechen wars and has joined defending Ukraine's side against the Russian invasion. Most of the members from Dzhokhar Dudayev Battalion were taking part in the liberation of the town of Izyum, during the recent rapid counter-offensive by Ukraine's armed forces in the Kharkiv region. EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY Source: AAP / ROMAN PILIPEY/EPA
Published 24 September 2022 at 2:01pm
By Liudmyla Pavlenko
Presented by Liudmyla Pavlenko
Source: SBS
An exhumation of bodies in the city of Izyum has been completed. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine informed the temporary charge d'affaires of Iran in Ukraine about the decision to deprive the ambassador of Iran in Ukraine of accreditation and to significantly reduce the number of diplomatic personnel of the embassy due to the facts of the use of Iranian-made weapons by the Russian occupiers.
