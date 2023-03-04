SBS news in Ukrainian - 4/03/2023

Just over 600 people have been evacuated in the last 48 hours from remote Northern Territory townships as floodwaters surge across parts of the Top End.

Some of those have been placed into temporary housing at Howard Springs while disaster authorities begin to conduct damage assessments and remain alert for emergencies.

A two year old girl has died after an accident in rural Victoria.

Police say the toddler was airlifted to hospital after a single vehicle crash at Halls Gap on Thursday, but was later pronounced deceased.

The 22 year old female driver remains in hospital with serious injuries.

The Greens want to boost the tax rate on high-earning superannuation accounts in order to secure support for the government's proposed changes.

The government has moved to double the tax rate on returns from superannuation accounts with more than 3 million dollars to 30 per cent from mid-2025.