SBS news in Ukrainian - 5/11/2022

Blue skies have returned to much of New South Wales this weekend, after days of rain and flash flooding.

But as New South Wales Emergency Services Minister Steph Cooke has explained, that doesn't mean the danger is over.

Though much of the focus is on New South Wales, Queensland and Victoria have also come under intense rainfall.

Queensland broke records for the highest level of rainfall last month, its 8th-wettest October on record.

While in Victoria, more than 50 flood hazard warnings are active - with over 460 roads closed.