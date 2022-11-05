SBS news in Ukrainian - 5/11/2022

Highlights
- German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock says the G7 nations will continue to back Ukraine
- Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan speaks from hospital after assassination attempt
- Moscow-installed officials in occupied Kherson say Russian troops are “most likely” to be withdrawn from the city
- ADF personnel deployed to the New South Wales town of Forbes ahead of expected flooding
- Josh Addo-Carr has led Australia's charge towards a third-straight Rugby League World Cup title
- Blue skies have returned to much of New South Wales this weekend, after days of rain and flash flooding.
But as New South Wales Emergency Services Minister Steph Cooke has explained, that doesn't mean the danger is over.
Though much of the focus is on New South Wales, Queensland and Victoria have also come under intense rainfall.
Queensland broke records for the highest level of rainfall last month, its 8th-wettest October on record.
While in Victoria, more than 50 flood hazard warnings are active - with over 460 roads closed.
- The federal government has named public servant Kristin Tilley as Australia's new climate change ambassador ahead of the COP 27 summit in Egypt.
- The U-S is sending Ukraine $618 million (US$400 million) more in military aid and establishing a security assistance headquarters in Germany that will oversee all weapons transfers and military training for Ukraine, the Pentagon announced Friday.
Notably, the $618 million in aid includes funding for additional air defences to help Ukraine better defend itself against escalating Russian missile and drone attacks