SBS News in Ukrainian - 28/11/2022

The Reserve Bank governor has apologised for suggesting to Australians that interest rates were going to stay low as the nation battled inflation over the past few years.



In testimony today (Mon 28 Nov) to the Senate's Economics Committee, Philip Lowe has said he had some regrets in saying that the cash rate would remain steady until 2024. But he says the Reserve Bank wanted to do everything it could to help the country get through what he described as "a dire situation", amid fears unemployment could spike to 15 percent.





The government has confirmed plans to censure Scott Morrison over his secret appointment to several ministries while he was leading the previous Coalition government. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says cabinet has endorsed all six recommendations of the Bell report into the secret ministries.



