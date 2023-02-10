SBS News in Ukrainian - 10-02-2023

SBS Ukrainian

Source: SBS / SBS Ukrainan

10-02-2023. Тhe latest news from Australia and Ukraine, Turkey, and from rest of the World. A new report finds Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples in Victoria experience overdoses at a rate three times higher than non-Indigenous Australians. Australian emergency forces depart for Turkey as three Australians are still missing in the region. The debate surrounding the referendum for the Indigenous Voice to Parliament has flared again as some argue it is a risk to reconciliation. Defence Minister Richard Marles says the removal of Chinese-made security cameras from Defence Department buildings is not an attack on China More News: sbs.com.au/language/ukrainian

