SBS News in Ukrainian - 17/11/2022

Published 17 November 2022 at 5:25pm
By Julien Oeuillet, Bogdan Rudnytski, Allan Lee
Presented by Bogdan Rudnytski
17/11/2022. The latest news from Australia and Ukraine, Poland and from rest of the world. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is due to fly from Bali, where he took part in the G20 summit, to Bangkok, in Thailand, for the APEC summit. The Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation gathers twenty-one jurisdictions, including Australia, and organises a yearly summit where a rotating host can decide a theme.

The G20 summit has come to a close in Indonesia, with member countries unanimously adopting a declaration that most members condemned the war in Ukraine. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese held a series of meetings with world leaders during the G20, including with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese meets China’s President Xi Jinping in a bilateral meeting during the 2022 G20 summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Tuesday, November 15, 2022. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE
The launch of NASA's Artemis One mission and successful liftoff of its rocket have been celebrated as the start of a new era in space exploration. The new rocket launched into space for the first time on Wednesday evening Australian time, to sending an astronaut-less capsule around the moon and back. This flight is a crucial test for NASA's Artemis program that aims to put astronauts back on the moon after five decades, according to NASA's Artemis Mission Manager, Mark Sarafin.

Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has addressed the U-N Climate Conference as part of the COP27 climate summit, saying he would act against the illegal deforestation of the Amazon forest in his country. Mr Lula will be sworn in as Brazil's president in six weeks, and his plans for the environment are in stark contrast with incumbent president Jair Bolsonaro, whose administration saw a rapid rise of deforestation. Mr Lula stressed the important role of the Brazilian Amazon forest in global climate:

A prominent hacker has been arrested in Canada, being allegedly behind more than 110 ransom attacks around the world. Identified by the authorities as Mikhail V., he is a 33 years old dual Russian-Canadian citizen.

The G7 and NATO leaders participating in the G20 summit in Bali strongly condemned acts by Russia, which responded to the world's calls for peace and an end to the war with a massive missile attack on Ukraine. 30_360_1665159965-212.jpg

Ukraine Today - 17/11/2022

SBS Ukrainian

SBS News in Ukrainian - 16/11/2022

Separate units of the Russian troops are leaving the temporarily captured settlements in Kherson region and are heading towards Crimea..jpg

Ukraine Today - 16/11/2022

Stefan Romaniw, OAM, First Vice President of the Ukrainian World Congress.

The UWC is the global voice for the Ukrainian people worldwide