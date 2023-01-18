SBS News in Ukrainian - 18-01-2023

18-01-

18-01-2023. The lates news from Australia and Ukraine, and from the rest of the World. The Prime Minister has assured Australians that the gas price cap will eventually drive down energy bills, despite reports that retail gas prices have surged by around 20 per cent. More than half of Australians in a recent survey say they are worried about climate change and extreme weather events in Australia. The national YouGov poll by the Climate Council found the quarter of respondents who say they are "very worried" are more likely to be younger women. The Prime Minister says the choice to work on Australia Day is a matter between employers and their employees. More News: sbs.com.au/language/ukrainian

Australian soldiers are set to depart the country to help train Ukrainian troops as part of a strategy to help the embattled nation continue its fight against the Russian invasion. Up to 70 Australian personnel will join partner nations in Britain to help improve the Ukrainian infantry tactics and military skills. The UK-led program will work towards training up to 20 000 Ukrainian soldiers this year, and while no Australian troops will enter Ukraine, they will assist. Chief of Army General Simon Stuart thanked the deployed soldiers and their families for their sacrifice:
What you’re about to do is really going to matter for those Ukrainians who have given up their livelihoods, left their families to go and fight for their country, for their families and for their way of life. And your investment in their tactical skills and excellence, their ability to fight and win and survive on the battlefield matters
Canberra's emergency authorities say serious lessons were learnt in the aftermath of the tragic 2003 bushfires. Today marks 20 years on from the tragedy, where four people lost their lives and nearly 500 homes were destroyed. ACT Emergency Services Chief Officer Georgina Wheelan says there was a strong commitment to improving response alerts following the tragedy.

