SBS News in Ukrainian - 18-01-2023

Australian soldiers are set to depart the country to help train Ukrainian troops as part of a strategy to help the embattled nation continue its fight against the Russian invasion. Up to 70 Australian personnel will join partner nations in Britain to help improve the Ukrainian infantry tactics and military skills. The UK-led program will work towards training up to 20 000 Ukrainian soldiers this year, and while no Australian troops will enter Ukraine, they will assist. Chief of Army General Simon Stuart thanked the deployed soldiers and their families for their sacrifice:



What you’re about to do is really going to matter for those Ukrainians who have given up their livelihoods, left their families to go and fight for their country, for their families and for their way of life. And your investment in their tactical skills and excellence, their ability to fight and win and survive on the battlefield matters