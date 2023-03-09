SBS News in Ukrainian - 9-03-2023

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is on a four-day trip to India, where he is looking to strengthen Australia's relationship with the South Asian nation - first, through cricket. The two leaders will hold talks in New Delhi on Friday, March 10. It will be the first meeting of the annual summit announced by the two countries last year.







Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, second right, with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, centre, raise their hands with Indian and Australian cricket team captains Rohit Sharma, right, and Steven Smith, left, at the start of the fourth cricket test match between India and Australia in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday, March 9, 2023. Source: AP / Ajit Solanki/AP/AAP Image New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet says commuters in Sydney will receive a fare free travel day some time after the state election. It comes as thousands (around 250,000) of commuters were left stranded at peak hour yesterday afternoon, ((Wed March 8)) when the city's rail network came to a grinding halt.





In Victoria - Hospitals are dealing with a significant I-T system outage affecting one of Melbourne's largest public health services. Eastern Health is one of the state's major hospital operators.







Про це і більше слухайте тут: sbs.com.au/language/ukrainian





Підписуйтеся на наш подкаст за посиланням SBS Ukrainian т а слухайте найсвіжіші репортажі, інтерв’ю, новини України, Австралії та Світу.



Цей та інші матеріали SBS Ukrainian можна слухати на будь-якому додатку для подкастів



Долучайтеся до нашої спільноти у Facebook





Завантажте SBS Audio app і слухайте SBS Audio українською наживо і через подкаст в одному місці



