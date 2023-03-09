SBS News in Ukrainian - 9-03-2023

SBS Ukrainian

Source: SBS / SBS Ukrainian

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

SBS Audio. SBS News in Ukrainian. The latest news from Australia and Ukraine, and from rest of the World. The Greens have pledged their support for Labor's national reconstruction fund after striking a deal. The party's support means the federal government has secured the votes it needs for the $15-billion fund. Protests continue in the streets of the Georgian capital Tbilisi. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, who visited Ukraine for the third time since the beginning of full-scale Russian aggression. More News: sbs.com.au/language/ukrainian

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is on a four-day trip to India, where he is looking to strengthen Australia's relationship with the South Asian nation - first, through cricket. The two leaders will hold talks in New Delhi on Friday, March 10. It will be the first meeting of the annual summit announced by the two countries last year.


India Australia Cricket
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, second right, with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, centre, raise their hands with Indian and Australian cricket team captains Rohit Sharma, right, and Steven Smith, left, at the start of the fourth cricket test match between India and Australia in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday, March 9, 2023. Source: AP / Ajit Solanki/AP/AAP Image
New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet says commuters in Sydney will receive a fare free travel day some time after the state election. It comes as thousands (around 250,000) of commuters were left stranded at peak hour yesterday afternoon, ((Wed March 8)) when the city's rail network came to a grinding halt.

In Victoria - Hospitals are dealing with a significant I-T system outage affecting one of Melbourne's largest public health services. Eastern Health is one of the state's major hospital operators.


Про це і більше слухайте тут: 
sbs.com.au/language/ukrainian


Підписуйтеся на наш подкаст за посиланням 
SBS Ukrainian  
т а слухайте найсвіжіші репортажі, інтерв’ю, новини України, Австралії та Світу.
Цей та інші матеріали SBS Ukrainian можна слухати на будь-якому додатку для подкастів
Долучайтеся до нашої спільноти у 
Facebook


Завантажте
SBS Audio app
і слухайте SBS Audio українською наживо і через подкаст в одному місці

Слухайте SBS Радіо українською мовою на
Spotify
,
Apple Podcasts
і
Google Podcasts

Share

Latest podcast episodes

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, who visited Ukraine for the third time since the beginning of full-scale Russian aggression.jpeg

Ukraine Today - 9-03-2023

The legendary Hero of Ukraine, Dmytro Kotsyubailo, also known as Da Vinci, has died in a battle near Bakhmut..jpg

Ukraine Today - 8-03-2023

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba calls on Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Karim Khan to immediately launch an investigation into the murder of a captured Ukrainian serviceman by the Russians.JPE

Ukraine Today - 7-03-2023

Ukrainian House - Ukrainian Community of Queensland..jpg

From the Ukrainian community of Queensland