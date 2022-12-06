SBS news in Ukrainian - 6/12/2022

The Prime Minister's office confirms National Cabinet will be meeting virtually on Friday.





The Australian Government invests over 300 million dollars in the education of First Nations children.







New South Wales Treasurer Matt Kean says while he supports regulatory measures on oil prices, there must be compensation for tax payers in the state.





New research shows that migrant and refugee women are being prevented from achieving their economic potential in Australia, despite high levels of skilled work and education. The University of Canberra's 'Untapped Potential' report, commisioned by Settlement Services International, found that migrant and refugee women born in low and middle-income countries are are on average better educated than Australian-born women. Despite this education, these women are most likely to be underemployed and wanting to work full-time, often due to unrecognised qualifications. The Head of Research and Policy at Settlement Services International, Tadgh McMahon, says that this community could offer a much-needed boost to skill shortages in our economy.





The United States Defense Secretary has welcomed Australia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense at the Pentagon.





The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has been forced to meet activists in a shelter in Kyiv, as Russia unleashed air strikes across Ukraine. During his second day in Ukraine, the commissioner had to move the scheduled meeting with human rights advocates to the bunker just as air raid alarms spread across Ukraine.





Female boxers in Cuba are celebrating an historic moment, as they are allowed to compete for the first time in six decades. Cuba is a boxing powerhouse, renowned for its top ranked men's boxers, and has won 41 gold medals in the Olympic games since Munich in 1972. But female boxers have for decades been shunned from competing, and until now have been forced to migrate to reach the pinnacle of their sport. Cuba's recently approved family code, a set of regulations aimed at wiping out discrimination against women and the LGBTIQ+ community, provided the legal underpinnings for the move, according to Cuba's Institute of Sports Vice President Ariel Sainz.









Brazil came into the Round of 16 showdown with South Korea looking to make the final eight of the World Cup for their eighth consecutive time.





Livakovic the hero; the sea of Croatian celebration marking their staying afloat in this World Cup.

