SBS News in Ukrainian - 8/12/2022

Published 8 December 2022 at 5:12pm
By Bogdan Rudnytski
Source: SBS
8/12/2022. The latest news from Australia and Ukraine, and from rest of the world. Australia seeks assurances from Indonesia after the release of Bali bomb maker Umar Patek. A new report reveals long-term unemployed people are still struggling to find work despite a low unemployment rate. The federal government has announced sweeping changes to environment laws following a damning review into the future of environmental conservation in Australia. 25 people have been arrested in Germany, on suspicion of planning to overthrow the government. More news: sbs.com.au/ukrainain
