SBS News in Ukrainian - 21/11/2022

Published 21 November 2022 at 4:44pm
By Samantha Beniac Brooks, Bogdan Rudnytski, Nikki Gregorio
Presented by Bogdan Rudnytski
21/11/2022. The latest news from Australia and Ukraine, and from rest of the world. The federal government is pushing forward with its overhaul of workplace laws, despite opposition on some elements of the bill. Independent Senator Jacqui Lambie has called on the government to split the bill and deal with contentious changes to multi-employer bargaining after Christmas. The Albanese government hopes the full bill - which would look to increase wages - will be passed during the last fortnight of Parliament.

Residents across New South Wales are being warned to prepare for severe weather, as an already flooded town is issued with an evacuation order. The State Emergency Service is warning people in Deniliquin, in the southwest of the state, to leave their homes by Wednesday, 23 Nov. 2022 Damaging winds up to 90 kilometres per hour are also expected for much of the state today (21 Nov).

The United Nations nuclear agency has condemned a series of shelling at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Ukraine's nuclear state operator has claimed that Russian forces fired at the power plant a dozen times. Russia has denied the shelling, claiming that Ukraine was to blame for the blasts at the Russian-occupied facility. The International Atomic Energy Agency's Director General, Rafael Grossi has accused the attackers of "playing with fire", calling for urgent measures to prevent a nuclear accident.

