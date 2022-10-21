SBS Ukrainian

SBS News in Ukrainian - 21/10/2022

SBS Ukrainian

SBS Ukrainian

Source: SBS / SBS Ukrainian

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 October 2022 at 4:57pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Bogdan Rudnytski
Source: SBS

21/10/2022. The latest news from Australia, Ukraine, and from rest of the World. The Murray River expected to peak today in the flood emergency. Australian leaders work to maintain ties with the UK after Prime Minister Liz Truss decides to step down. The Rugby League community pays tribute to a much-loved player after his death overseas...

Published 21 October 2022 at 4:57pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Bogdan Rudnytski
Source: SBS
Residents in flood affected communities could face more heavy downpours when a low pressure system moves through soon. The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting rain on Friday and over the weekend, prompting warnings from Victorian authorities that the threat hasn't passed. Residents of Echuca have been told to evacuate with the Murray River expected to peak on Friday while New South Wales is expecting storms today. Western Sydney residents are being urged to prepare for rising waters in the Hawkesbury-Nepean and intense rainfall is also likely to come.

Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles has indicated Australia needs to work hard to re-establish ties with Pacific nations. The government will spend $900 million over the next four years in Pacific aid to further increase Australia's engagement with the region. Mr Marles has been visiting Pacific nations with defence forces over the past week after China agreed to a security pact with Solomon Islands this year.

The federal government is optimistic further funding support will help to turn around the health of Great Barrier Reef in next week's budget. More than $1 billion is being committed in the budget to improve long-term sustainability and to fast track protection of the site.

Advertisement
Ukrainians are experiencing their first blackouts due to power curbs imposed by grid authorities since the war with Russia began. The government has introduced national curbs on electricity usage at night, the first time restrictions are in place since the invasion of Ukraine started in February. The measures will allow for the repair of infrastructure destroyed in air strikes while the United Nations says constant shelling is making aid delivery difficult. UN Resident Coordinator in Ukraine Denise Brown says there is a lot of trauma in the humanitarian community.

More News:
SBS Ukrainian

Share

Latest podcast episodes

The people of Ukraine, represented by their president, elected leaders, and civil society, won the 2022 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought, an annual award of the European Parliament..jpg

The 2022 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought

SBS Ukrainian

SBS News in Ukrainian - 20/10/2022

New stage of dismantling Ukraine and not a one-time event - Change in rhetoric of Kremlin’s propagandists regarding missile attacks on Ukraine.jpg

Ukraine Today - 20/10/2022

SBS Ukrainian

SBS News in Ukrainian - 19/10/2022