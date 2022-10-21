SBS News in Ukrainian - 21/10/2022

Residents in flood affected communities could face more heavy downpours when a low pressure system moves through soon. The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting rain on Friday and over the weekend, prompting warnings from Victorian authorities that the threat hasn't passed. Residents of Echuca have been told to evacuate with the Murray River expected to peak on Friday while New South Wales is expecting storms today. Western Sydney residents are being urged to prepare for rising waters in the Hawkesbury-Nepean and intense rainfall is also likely to come.





Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles has indicated Australia needs to work hard to re-establish ties with Pacific nations. The government will spend $900 million over the next four years in Pacific aid to further increase Australia's engagement with the region. Mr Marles has been visiting Pacific nations with defence forces over the past week after China agreed to a security pact with Solomon Islands this year.





The federal government is optimistic further funding support will help to turn around the health of Great Barrier Reef in next week's budget. More than $1 billion is being committed in the budget to improve long-term sustainability and to fast track protection of the site.





Ukrainians are experiencing their first blackouts due to power curbs imposed by grid authorities since the war with Russia began. The government has introduced national curbs on electricity usage at night, the first time restrictions are in place since the invasion of Ukraine started in February. The measures will allow for the repair of infrastructure destroyed in air strikes while the United Nations says constant shelling is making aid delivery difficult. UN Resident Coordinator in Ukraine Denise Brown says there is a lot of trauma in the humanitarian community.



