Bulletin SBS News in Ukrainian - 29-12-2022

The Australian Federation of Ukrainian Organisations (AFUO) and the Association of Ukrainians in Victoria (AUV) pay respect to the courage of former Australian soldier that was killed while fighting in Ukraine. Victorian man Sage O’Donnell was killed in the line of duty while defending Ukraine from the Russian invasion. The Chair of the AFUO Stefan Romaniw told SBS News this is an indication that the Russian invasion in Ukraine has far-reaching consequences.





Australians are being urged to donate blood to avoid a national shortage crisis in the lead up to the new year. Australian Red Cross Lifeblood says it needs 1600 donations per day to meet current demand of whole blood, platelets, and plasma through to January 2. Sixteen blood donation centres around the country will also open for the first time on New Year’s Day to help with increased access. Lifeblood’s Jemma Falkenmire told sky news that supplies are running low and supplies are running low, particularly for blood types A and O.





Australia's holiday drowning toll has increased to 11, after a man died at a Queensland beach and the death of a young girl in Victoria.





Authorities are warning Victorians that using illegal fireworks is "a formula for disaster" as they anticipate a spike in injuries and fires in the lead up to the New Year.



Emergency services have advised Victorians to avoid using illegal fireworks as doing so might result in fatal burns, significant property damage, or both.









According to a survey by Monash University's Victorian Injury Surveillance Unit, 17 persons presented to hospital emergency rooms in 2021–2022 with fireworks-related injuries.











French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu has reaffirmed France’s unwavering support for Ukraine during an official visit to Kyiv. Mr Lecornu met with Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov and army officials during a joint conference to discuss what military equipment were priority to the Ukrainian armed forces. He highlighted several ways in which France would continue to help Ukraine militarily.



