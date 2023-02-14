SBS News in Ukrainian - 14-02-2023

More than twenty homes and sheds have been destroyed by out of control bushfires in rural Queensland. Fire crews are fighting fires fuelled by hot weather west of Brisbane. Evacuation orders remain in place for the town of Miles.





A new report says those living in remote areas live far shorter lives than city-dwellers in most of Australia. The Australia Institute has released a report called The Unlucky Country. It's found people in remote areas are far more likely to die of preventable illness or suicide.





Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad has agreed to allow U-N aid deliveries for earthquake victims to opposition-held north-west Syria for the next three months. Cyclone Gabrielle has caused a national state of emergency to be declared in New Zealand. There's been widespread flooding, landslides, and huge ocean swells on the country's North Island. Many beach settlements have been evacuated. Many people are without electricity, roads are closed, and some towns have been entirely cut off.





