SBS News in Ukrainian - 14-02-2023

14-02-2023. The latest news from Australia and Ukraine, and from rest of the World. The government says Australia will avoid recession, but only if its economic plan is followed. The Home Affairs Minister accuses Iran of espionage on Australian soil. The war in Ukraine 2014-2023. The Federal government is under pressure to make changes to its housing fund legislation to ensure it passes through parliament.

More than twenty homes and sheds have been destroyed by out of control bushfires in rural Queensland. Fire crews are fighting fires fuelled by hot weather west of Brisbane. Evacuation orders remain in place for the town of Miles.

A new report says those living in remote areas live far shorter lives than city-dwellers in most of Australia. The Australia Institute has released a report called The Unlucky Country. It's found people in remote areas are far more likely to die of preventable illness or suicide.

Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad has agreed to allow U-N aid deliveries for earthquake victims to opposition-held north-west Syria for the next three months. Cyclone Gabrielle has caused a national state of emergency to be declared in New Zealand. There's been widespread flooding, landslides, and huge ocean swells on the country's North Island. Many beach settlements have been evacuated. Many people are without electricity, roads are closed, and some towns have been entirely cut off.

та слухайте найсвіжіші репортажі, інтерв’ю, новини України, Австралії та Світу.

Цей та інші матеріали SBS Ukrainian можна слухати на будь-якому додатку для подкастів

