SBS News in Ukrainian - 27-03-2023

The Prime Minister is accusing the opposition leader Peter Dutton of undermining efforts to enshrine an Indigenous voice into the constitution - as he continues to seek bipartisanship. Mr Dutton, who is still yet to make his position clear, has been calling for the government to release the Solicitor-General's advice on the voice referendum.



Attorney-General Marl Dreyfus has refused, suggesting it would break with precedent.





The nation's cybersecurity minister Clare O'Neil says the government is working with Latitude Financial Services in its response to a cyber-attack that hit the firm two weeks ago and has impacted millions of customers. The non-banking lender has confirmed 7.9 million Australian and New Zealand driver licence numbers were stolen - 3.2 million were from the last 10 years.





A new study has found three quarters of Australians have gambled at least once in the past year while almost two in five gambles weekly. The study by the Australian Institute of Family Studies and the Australian Gambling Research Centre reveals almost half of those who gambled were classified as being at some risk of gambling harm, including having mental health issues and unmanageable debt.





