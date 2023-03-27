SBS News in Ukrainian - 27-03-2023

SBS Ukrainian

Source: SBS / SBS Ukrainian

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

27-03-2023. The latest news from Australia and Ukraine, and from rest of the World. The Greens have supported the passing of the government's climate change policy in the lower house after earlier securing a deal following weeks of negotiation. Russia's President Vladimir Putin say Russia will station tactical nuclear weapons in neighbouring Belarus. The Socceroos will be without Harry Souttar for tomorrow night's (28 Mar) second match against Ecuador in Melbourne. More News: sbs.com.au/language/ukrainian

The Prime Minister is accusing the opposition leader Peter Dutton of undermining efforts to enshrine an Indigenous voice into the constitution - as he continues to seek bipartisanship. Mr Dutton, who is still yet to make his position clear, has been calling for the government to release the Solicitor-General's advice on the voice referendum.
Attorney-General Marl Dreyfus has refused, suggesting it would break with precedent.

The nation's cybersecurity minister Clare O'Neil says the government is working with Latitude Financial Services in its response to a cyber-attack that hit the firm two weeks ago and has impacted millions of customers. The non-banking lender has confirmed 7.9 million Australian and New Zealand driver licence numbers were stolen - 3.2 million were from the last 10 years.

A new study has found three quarters of Australians have gambled at least once in the past year while almost two in five gambles weekly. The study by the Australian Institute of Family Studies and the Australian Gambling Research Centre reveals almost half of those who gambled were classified as being at some risk of gambling harm, including having mental health issues and unmanageable debt.

Підписуйтеся на наш подкаст за посиланням 
SBS Ukrainian  
т а слухайте найсвіжіші репортажі, інтерв’ю, новини України, Австралії та Світу.
Цей та інші матеріали SBS Ukrainian можна слухати на будь-якому додатку для подкастів
Долучайтеся до нашої спільноти у 
Facebook


Завантажте
SBS Audio app
і слухайте SBS Audio українською наживо і через подкаст в одному місці

Слухайте SBS Радіо українською мовою на
Spotify
,
Apple Podcasts
і
Google Podcasts

Share

Latest podcast episodes

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with British actor, UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Orlando Bloom.jpeg

Ukraine Today - 27-03-2023

Diana Lepetynska with her dog Frida

How to bring a dog from Ukraine to Australia?

Not all dictators

Not All Dictators – a drama about the war in Ukraine premiered in Melbourne

217391510_4299060896820301_3369443829660192715_n.jpg

Ukrainian Catholics in Australia will switch to the Gregorian calendar