SBS in Ukrainian - 28-12-2022

Published 28 December 2022 at 4:45pm
By Catriona Stirrat, Greg Dyett
Presented by Bogdan Rudnytski
28-12-2022. The latest news from Australia and Ukraine, and from rest of the world... Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is set to confirm the timetable for the upcoming referendum and will announce that by this time next year, Australians will have gone to the polls. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the main goals for the new year will be delivered in an address to the parliament. More News / Про це і більше слухайте далі: SBS Language | SBS українською - sbs.com.au/language/ukrainian

The New South Wales premier is calling on people to stay safe at the beach, after more than 600 surf rescues have taken place in the last three days. These rescues make up around 15 per cent of the average number of rescues a year, which is normally around 4 thousand, Premier Perrottet said. Mr Perrottet's message comes as two teenagers were killed while being towed by a boat in Tamworth in northern New South Wales. He says it's important everyone follows the safety rules when enjoying the beach over summer.

Healthcare professionals are calling on Australians to make time for appointments and health screenings. A national women's health survey from Jean Hailes showed 4 in 10 women who participated thought their health had deteriorated during the pandemic. Dr Tessa King from the women's health group Jean Hailes says checks are important for detecting problems such as diabetes and heart disease.

More News / Про це і більше слухайте далі:
