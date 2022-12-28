SBS in Ukrainian - 28-12-2022

The New South Wales premier is calling on people to stay safe at the beach, after more than 600 surf rescues have taken place in the last three days. These rescues make up around 15 per cent of the average number of rescues a year, which is normally around 4 thousand, Premier Perrottet said. Mr Perrottet's message comes as two teenagers were killed while being towed by a boat in Tamworth in northern New South Wales. He says it's important everyone follows the safety rules when enjoying the beach over summer.





Healthcare professionals are calling on Australians to make time for appointments and health screenings. A national women's health survey from Jean Hailes showed 4 in 10 women who participated thought their health had deteriorated during the pandemic. Dr Tessa King from the women's health group Jean Hailes says checks are important for detecting problems such as diabetes and heart disease.



