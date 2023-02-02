SBS News in Ukrainian - 2-02-2023

The United Nations has held its annual memorial service to honour the victims and survivors of the Holocaust on the annual International Holocaust Remembrance Day.





Australia's Defence Minister Richard Marles and Foreign Minister Penny Wong have visited Australian troops in the United Kingdom. Members of Australia's armed forces are training Ukrainian citizen army recruits in the south of England. Speaking after meeting the troops from Operation Kudu, Minister Marles says Australia will balance its military support for Ukraine, without putting a time frame on it, with the military efforts required in the Indo-Pacific:



There's an ongoing question of balancing the support that we provide Ukraine and ensuring we maintain our own capabilities in Australia for our own national purposes. Now, we know this is going to be a prolonged conflict. We will continue to assess what we need to do to stand with Ukraine. In the general sense, we will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes and we understand that this is going to be a protracted conflict.





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the scene where police say at least seven people were shot dead at a synagogue in East Jerusalem.



Australian Federal say they've dismantled a large money laundering organisation believed to have moved an estimated 10-billion-dollars offshore. Nine people have been charged across Sydney, and police seized more than $150 million in Sydney property, cash and luxury items.







