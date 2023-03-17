SBS News in Ukrainian - 17-03-2023

Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles says Australia will collaborate closely with the US to increase missile capability as it prepares to acquire hundreds of Tomahawk cruise missiles from the United States as part of the AUKUS security pact. The Pentagon has approved the sale of up to 220 of the missiles at a cost of $1.3 billion in a deal that will also include technical support.





Protesters are clashing with police in the Nantes city of France as demonstrations continue against a controversial pension reform.





The elected Members of Victoria’s First Peoples’ Assembly have voted to endorse the yes vote in the lead up to the referendum.





Treasurer Jim Chalmers has admitted Australia hasn't taken full advantage of big economic shifts, ahead of the relaese of a new Productivity Commission report.





The Pentagon says the United States has indications that Russia is likely trying to recover debris from the U.S. drone downed after a Russian intercept over the Black Sea.





New report indicates that younger generations are most affected by skyrocketing cost of living pressures, leading to much higher levels of financial stress compared with older people. Finder's latest cost of living report found 70 per cent of Generation Z respondents were reporting financial stress compared with 29 per cent of baby boomers.



