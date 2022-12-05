SBS News in Ukrainian - 5/12/2022

The newly reformed 'MyGov' app, used by Australians to access a range of government services online, has been launched. Announcing the changes, Minister for Government Services BIll Shorten said the app will consolidate access to the services through using the phone's ID security.





The New Zealand government is launching an inquiry into the country's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is calling on Ukrainians to help each other get through the harsh winter. In his nightly address on Sunday, President Zelenskyy said Russia is hoping to use winter against Ukrainians, and that his people must fight against this terror.



To get through this winter, we need to help each other more than ever and care for each other even more. And please don't ask if you can help, and how. Just help when you see you can. To get through the winter, we must be more resilient and more united than ever. No internal conflicts and strife, which can weaken us all, can be allowed.

Thousands of residents in Indonesia's East Java region are on high alert today (Mon 5 Dec) after a violent eruption on the island's tallest volcano.





The Queensland government has announced a $280 million deal to develop vaccines with French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi. The company will establish the Translational Science Hub in Brisbane as the firm's centre of operations in the Asia-Pacific region, in partnership with Griffith University and the University of Queensland.





Australia's Federal Court has launched a new initiative that it hopes will improve its approach to domestic violence in family court matters. The initiative is known as the Lighthouse model, and involves the risk screening of parties and the case management of matters deemed to have the highest levels of risk. Chief Justice Wil Alstergren says the model will be a critical part of the court's response to family violence in the community.





Brett Robinson has broken Rob de Castella's Australian marathon record, which has been standing since before the 31 year old runner was even born. Robinson's fourth place finish at the Fukuoka International Marathon in Japan in two hours seven minutes 31 seconds was enough to break the mark of the distance running legend - by just 20 seconds. The record has stood since de Castella won the 1986 Boston Marathon (in 2:07:51).



