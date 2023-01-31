SBS News in Ukrainian - 31-01-2023

France and Australia are refocusing their attention on the Pacific, promising to work with the region on issues such as defence and climate change. It comes as the two countries' defence and foreign ministers met in Paris to discuss regional security, including when nations can make their own choices. Defence Minister Richard Marles, Foreign Minister Penny Wong, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna and Armed Forces Minister Sebastien Lecornu all attended the meeting. Mr. Marles says Australia will work to strengthen regional security cooperation and strengthen defence ties with countries such as Papua New Guinea, Fiji, and Tonga.





Bonza, Australia's newest budget airline, will take off for the first time today, promising low-cost flights. Queensland Tourism Minister Stirling Hinchliffe claims the airline's launch marks Australia's first high-capacity, low-fare start-up in 15 years. The inaugural flight will connect the Queensland vacation destinations of the Sunshine and Whitsunday coasts. Chief executive Tim Jordan claims the airline's aim is to improve the aviation environment for many Australians.





New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet says funding will not be cut to Sydney schools linked to the conservative Catholic group Opus Dei, amid disturbing allegations made about their practices by the ABC. The Premier yesterday confirmed the NSW Education Standards Authority is investigating concerns about some of the schools not following the state curriculum. Allegations have also been made about individuals attempting to recruit students to Opus Dei as well as sexual health misinformation allegedly being spread through teaching, including discouraging girls from getting the HPV cervical cancer vaccine. Mr Perrottet says it's important the relevant authorities carry out the appropriate investigations.





The Federal government is set to unveil a new action plan to assist indigenous children in reaching their full potential by growing up in safe and supportive homes.



Children who enter out-of-home care are less likely to receive an education, are less likely to be employed, and are more likely to be involved with the criminal justice system. The 10-year strategy will aim to centre children's voices in policymaking and work with First Nations leaders to combat child abuse and neglect. Minister for social services Amanda Rishworth claims that the plans will help improve the child protection system.





