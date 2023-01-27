SBS News in Ukrainian - 27-01-2023

Australia says it is deeply concerned by a decision from Myanmar to reverse its amnesty release of an Australian economics professor with ties to Aung San Suu Kyi.





Pope Francis has acknowledged being criticised in Australian Cardinal George Pell's writings in his first interview since the December 31 death of retired Pope Benedict XVI.





Jewish figures say Australians need to be mindful of the lessons of the Holocaust, as a Remembrance Day for the genocide of six million people is held today (Fri 27 Jan).



The chairman of Australia's Anti-Defamation Commission says there has been a steady rise in recent times of anti-semitic sentiment and assaults.





