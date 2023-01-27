SBS News in Ukrainian - 27-01-2023

SBS Ukrainian

Source: SBS / SBS Ukrainian

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

27-01-2023. The latest news from Australia and Ukraine, and from the rest of the World. A child in critical condition after being struck by lightning on a New South Wales beach. Palestine to end its security agreement with Israel over a deadly West Bank raid. Hungary's foreign minister has asked the permanent members of the United Nations Security Council to begin negotiating an end to the war in Ukraine. Jewish figures say Australians need to be mindful of the lessons of the Holocaust, as a Remembrance Day for the genocide of six million people is held today (Fri 27 Jan). More News: sbs.com.au/language/ukrainian

Australia says it is deeply concerned by a decision from Myanmar to reverse its amnesty release of an Australian economics professor with ties to Aung San Suu Kyi.

Pope Francis has acknowledged being criticised in Australian Cardinal George Pell's writings in his first interview since the December 31 death of retired Pope Benedict XVI.

Jewish figures say Australians need to be mindful of the lessons of the Holocaust, as a Remembrance Day for the genocide of six million people is held today (Fri 27 Jan).
The chairman of Australia's Anti-Defamation Commission says there has been a steady rise in recent times of anti-semitic sentiment and assaults.

Підписуйтеся на наш подкаст за посиланням 
SBS Ukrainian

 та слухайте найсвіжіші репортажі, інтерв’ю, новини України, Австралії та Світу.

Цей та інші матеріали SBS Ukrainian можна слухати на будь-якому додатку для подкастів

Долучайтеся до нашої спільноти у 
Facebook

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Three people were killed as S-300 enemy missile hit Zaporizhzhia. Investigation has been initiated.jpeg

Ukraine Today - 27-01-2023

SBS Ukrainian

SBS News in Ukrainian - 26-01-2023

We must form a tank fist of freedom whose hits will not let tyranny stand up again – President of Ukraine Zelenskyy.png

Ukraine Today - 26-01-2023

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, has donated $1 million to the army from his inheritance..jpeg

Ukraine Today - 25-01-2023