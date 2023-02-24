SBS News in Ukrainian - 24-02-2023

The package includes the sending of surveillance drones, with Australia also to expand its sanctions regime, targeting Russia-linked individuals and entities. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says there's no doubt of war crimes have been committed in Ukraine. He paid tribute to the "resilience, courage and determination" of the people of Ukraine.



It is one year since this illegal invasion. We again say to President Putin, stop this war now. Withdraw your forces now, this is an unprovoked attack, no-one is threatening Russia, no-one is threatening Russia's sovereignty. There is no need for you to continue this war. - Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese.

The United Nations General Assembly has approved a non-binding resolution calling for Russia end hostilities and withdraw its forces from Ukraine. The resolution was approved 141 to seven, with 32 abstentions. Speaking after the vote, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the overwhelming majority from the international community confirms high levels of support for Ukraine.



We are satisfied with the outcome, and the message is clear: it doesn't matter what Russia tries and how it attempts to undermine international order and the coalition in support of Ukraine's territorial integrity, it fails one time after another. The coalition is there, and it will be there as long as it is needed for Ukraine to prevail. - Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

The Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) has revealed a hive of foreign spies operating in Australia in the past year was reportedly linked to Russia. Nine newspapers on Friday cited unnamed sources as saying the spies posed as diplomats and had been operating for more than 18 months in multiple locations, including the Russian embassy in Canberra. They were reportedly trying to recruit Australians with access to classified information and steal data. In his annual threat assessment delivered earlier this week, ASIO chief Mike Burgess said intelligence officers uncovered a group of spies and had them removed from the country. Director-General Burgess said the "hive" was working undercover, and some of the spies had been put in place years earlier.





Про це і більше слухайте тут: sbs.com.au/language/ukrainian





Підписуйтеся на наш подкаст за посиланням SBS Ukrainian та слухайте найсвіжіші репортажі, інтерв’ю, новини України, Австралії та Світу.



Цей та інші матеріали SBS Ukrainian можна слухати на будь-якому додатку для подкастів

