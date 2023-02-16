SBS News in Ukrainian - 16-02-2023

New Zealand has formally requested aid from Australia after the death toll from the nation's worst storm in decades rose to five. A state of emergency has been declared following a Cyclone Gabrielle that hit the country and flash floods displaced more than 10,000 people. A 6.1-magnitude earthquake also struck near Wellington, compounding the disaster. The deputy head of the foreign affairs department's Pacific office Elizabeth Peak says aid response is underway.





The federal government has announced a proposal for a visa lottery system that will triple the number of permanent residency places for people from Pacific countries. From July 1, the scheme, similar to the United States' randomised green-card system, will allocate 3,000 extra spots for Pacific Islanders aged between 18 and 45 and their families. Applicants will be required to seek a formal job offer from an Australian employer and pass health, character and basic English tests.





The federal government has unveiled plans to overhaul century-old legislation that allows military veterans to access compensation after their service. The Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide's interim report has found that the three existing schemes are complex, difficult to understand and difficult to operate - leading to anxiety. Veterans' Affairs Minister Matt Keogh says the government plans to create a simpler process for veterans and their families going forward.





