SBS News in Ukrainian - 16-02-2023

SBS Ukrainian

Source: SBS / SBS Ukrainian

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

16-02-2023. The latest news from Australia and Ukraine, and from rest of the World. Unemployment rate has surged from 3.5 percent to 3.7 per cent. The data released by the Australian Bureau of statistics show participation rate fell to 0.1 percentage point to 66.5 per cent. The report indicates 11,500 jobs were lost and the Australian dollar has fallen below 69 US cents as a result. More News: sbs.com.au/language/ukrainian

New Zealand has formally requested aid from Australia after the death toll from the nation's worst storm in decades rose to five. A state of emergency has been declared following a Cyclone Gabrielle that hit the country and flash floods displaced more than 10,000 people. A 6.1-magnitude earthquake also struck near Wellington, compounding the disaster. The deputy head of the foreign affairs department's Pacific office Elizabeth Peak says aid response is underway.

The federal government has announced a proposal for a visa lottery system that will triple the number of permanent residency places for people from Pacific countries. From July 1, the scheme, similar to the United States' randomised green-card system, will allocate 3,000 extra spots for Pacific Islanders aged between 18 and 45 and their families. Applicants will be required to seek a formal job offer from an Australian employer and pass health, character and basic English tests.

The federal government has unveiled plans to overhaul century-old legislation that allows military veterans to access compensation after their service. The Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide's interim report has found that the three existing schemes are complex, difficult to understand and difficult to operate - leading to anxiety. Veterans' Affairs Minister Matt Keogh says the government plans to create a simpler process for veterans and their families going forward.

Підписуйтеся на наш подкаст за посиланням 

SBS Ukrainian  
та слухайте найсвіжіші репортажі, інтерв’ю, новини України, Австралії та Світу.

Цей та інші матеріали SBS Ukrainian можна слухати на будь-якому додатку для подкастів

Долучайтеся до нашої спільноти у 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

The European Commission has proposed further export bans worth more than EUR 11 billion to deprive the Russian economy of critical technology and industrial goods..jpg

Ukraine Today - 16-02-2023

Today is the day of another Ramstein, a meeting of the group of military support for Ukraine. 54 partner countries. This is the ninth such meeting. We have got regular strong decisions on protecting our country and strengthening our warriors - President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Ukraine Today - 15-02-2023

SBS Ukrainian

SBS News in Ukrainian - 14-02-2023

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi.JPG

Ukraine Today - 14-02-2023