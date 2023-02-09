SBS News in Ukrainian - 9-02-2023

Defence Minister Richard Marles has hinted Australia's future nuclear submarines will be a combined solution with the United States and Britain. Ahead of a statement to parliament today on the AUKUS security pact, Mr Marles said there was a renewed focus on sovereignty ahead of the country's acquisition of nuclear submarines. A formal announcement on how Australia's nuclear submarine operations would look is expected in coming weeks.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has visited a childcare centre in Canberra to announce the government's review into the childcare sector. Mr Albanese was joined by the Education and Early childhood ministers, as he pledged to commit the largest budget to reforming early childhood. Professor Deborah Brennan from the University of New South Wales is an international expert in early education and will be leading a Productivity Commission inquiry into the system.





Calls are growing for further Chinese trade sanctions to be dropped following the first shipment of Australian coal to the country for more than two years. Some 72 thousand tonnes of coal arrived in Zhanjiang port on Wednesday for the first time since sanctions on Australian exports were imposed. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says he's confident in the two countries' strengthening relationship.





