SBS News in Ukrainian - 3-02-2023

3-02-2023. The latest news from Australia and Ukraine, and from rest of the World. National Cabinet meets to address the country's health care system. The European Union promises to double its military aid for Ukraine. Poland says it's keen to lobby Australian to join a coalition of countries supporting the call to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from the Paris Olympics. More News: sbs.com.au/language/ukrainian

Australia's Defence Minister has called AUKUS an opportunity to change Australia's place on the world stage, during a meeting with his counterpart in the UK. At a joint press conference with British ministers and Australia's Foreign Minister Senator Penny Wong, Richard Marles says Australia says the AUKUS security pact is an important step as sovereignty is challenged in conflicts like the Ukraine war:
As I've said previously, this is a huge moment in our country's history. This will change Australia's international personality. It will build our capability and with that it will build our sovereignty.

