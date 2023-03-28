SBS News in Ukrainian - 28-03-2023

28-03-2023. The latest news from Australia and Ukraine, and from rest of the World. Labour's emission reduction policy is on track to pass parliament by the end of the week as the bill gains traction in the Senate. This comes as Independent Senator for the A-C-T David Pocock pledges his support, leaving only one more crossbencher and the Greens needed to pass the bill. More News: sbs.com.au/language/ukrainian

New South Wales premier-elect Chris Minns has been officially sworn in as the 47th premier of New South Wales. Mr Minns and his interim ministry were sworn in today [[Tuesday 28 March]] in front of New South Wales Governor Margaret Beazley. The new premier's leadership will mark the first change of government in the state in 12 years.

The Albanese Government has promised to provide resources to ensure the e-safety of First Nations children after a report found they are more likely to be exposed to harmful content or hate speech attacks. Released by E-safety, the report found that First Nations youths are almost three times more likely to have experienced online hate speech than the national average.

A report by Amnesty International has found Australia is lacking in First Nations justice despite a change in government leading to some improvement in human rights.

The government has officially opened consultation on the potential mandate of life-saving alert systems for electric vehicles in Australia. The acoustic vehicle alerting systems (AVAS) allow electric vehicles to produce an external sound, alerting vulnerable road users, including pedestrians and cyclists, to their approach. Government ministers, including the Minister for Transport, Minister for Social Services and Minister for the National Disability Insurance Scheme ((NDIS)), say the technology is particularly important for the blind and low-vision community, whose members rely on sound to negotiate the road network independently. Minister for the N-D-I-S Bill Shorten says the safety measure is long overdue.

