SBS News in Ukrainian - 11-01-2023

The revamp will have Australia’s big polluting companies committed to having reduced greenhouse gas emissions by mid-year by nearly 5% each year until 2030 and will pay for carbon credits if they don’t. Mr Bowen says the Safeguard mechanism revamp will have a big impact:



This is a very ambitious package that we announced yesterday. 5 per cent, 4.9 per cent reductions each year is an ambitious step forward. Between now and 2030, it will take 205 million tonnes of carbon emissions out of our atmosphere. Now that is equivalent to two thirds of the emissions from all of Australia’s cars, so this is a big deal.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock visited residential areas and buildings damaged by Russian military strikes in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, becoming the highest-level Western official since the conflict began to visit the war-torn city:



And over the past 10-11 months, together with our partners, we have made efforts to ensure that there are supplies of weapons for both air defence and the Gepards self-propelled anti-aircraft guns. Now the last decision is the Marder Infantry Fighting Vehicles. Now I can say that we will continue this partnership of those deliveries, and I am today here to see with my own eyes how important this assistance is, and to continue it in the most useful way for Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is asking allies for more support:



The free world has everything necessary to stop Russian aggression and to bring about a historic defeat for the terrorist state. And this is important not only for us. This is important for global democracy, for all those who value freedom. This is important even more so when Russia is gathering forces for a new escalation.





Today in Melbourne. Tennis Plays for Peace . Tennis Plays for Peace is a global initiative to bring the tennis community and fans together to support the humanitarian relief efforts for the war in Ukraine. It is supported by all the Grand Slams, the ATP, WTA and ITF.

