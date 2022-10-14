SBS Ukrainian

SBS News in Ukrainian - 14/10/2022

Published 14 October 2022 at 8:35pm
By Debora Groake, Tina Quinn
Presented by Bogdan Rudnytski
14/10/2022. The latest news from Australia, Ukraine, and from rest of the World. The Victorian government says it will provide emergency payments to residents in Melbourne's north as the rain subsides but floodwaters continue to rise. Around 1500 people have already applied for the payments of $2000, which are meant to provide for the practical accommodation, food and clothing needs of families forced to evacuate their homes.

In
New South Wales
, State Emergency Service volunteers have responded to 4500 calls for assistance, and performed 157 flood rescues.
About 250 properties are subject to evacuation or isolation orders in Forbes after the Lachlan River crept up to its major flooding mark earlier today, Fri 14 Oct.
Evacuation orders are also in force in Tasmania for areas around several rivers, and part of the city of Launceston.

The Greens have stepped up their calls for the government to stop supporting new gas and coal projects as the flood crisis continues. Member for Melbourne and Greens leader Adam Bandt says the current emergency is evidence that climate change is causing more extreme events. He says more fossil fuel projects will only make things worse.

