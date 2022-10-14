SBS News in Ukrainian - 14/10/2022

In New South Wales , State Emergency Service volunteers have responded to 4500 calls for assistance, and performed 157 flood rescues.



About 250 properties are subject to evacuation or isolation orders in Forbes after the Lachlan River crept up to its major flooding mark earlier today, Fri 14 Oct.



Evacuation orders are also in force in Tasmania for areas around several rivers, and part of the city of Launceston.





Advertisement