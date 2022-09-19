SBS News in Ukrainian - 19/09/2022

State emergency services (SES)i n the New South Wales town of Gunnedah are urging residents to prepare for further flooding this week. At least four homes have been inundated as the S-E-S continue to assess damage in the region. The Namoi River peaked at 8.61 metres on Sunday morning, and was still hovering above major flood levels Sunday evening. David Rankine from the S-E-S says further downpours are expected in the coming days.





The Greens will introduce a bill into the Federal Parliament to increase and make changes to Australia's paid parental leave scheme. The party wants to see the scheme boosted from 18 to 26 weeks, with the ability for each parent to take at least six weeks of leave, and the balance of 14 weeks to be decided by the family.



