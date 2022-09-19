SBS Ukrainian

SBS News in Ukrainian - 19/09/2022

Published 19 September 2022 at 7:12pm
By Sunil Awasthi, Bogdan Rudnytski, Greg Dyett, Brooke Young
Presented by Bogdan Rudnytski
19/09/2022. The latest news from Australia, Ukraine, and from rest of the World... The final preparations have been made for the funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth the Second. A senior Reserve Bank official says it takes around two years for elevated interest rates to lower house prices enough to offset higher mortgage payments. The central bank's Head of Domestic Markets, Dr Jonathan Kearns, says a 200 basis point increase in interest rates would lower housing prices about 15 percent in two years. The Reserve Bank has already lifted rates 225 basis points since May.

State emergency services (SES)i n the New South Wales town of Gunnedah are urging residents to prepare for further flooding this week. At least four homes have been inundated as the S-E-S continue to assess damage in the region. The Namoi River peaked at 8.61 metres on Sunday morning, and was still hovering above major flood levels Sunday evening. David Rankine from the S-E-S says further downpours are expected in the coming days.

The Greens will introduce a bill into the Federal Parliament to increase and make changes to Australia's paid parental leave scheme. The party wants to see the scheme boosted from 18 to 26 weeks, with the ability for each parent to take at least six weeks of leave, and the balance of 14 weeks to be decided by the family.

