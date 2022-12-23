SBS Ukrainian

SBS News in Ukrainian - 23-12-2022

Published 23 December 2022 at 4:09pm
By Omoh Bello, Bogdan Rudnytski, Allan Lee
Presented by Bogdan Rudnytski
23-12-2022. The latest news from Australia and Ukraine, and form rest of the world. New South Wales has set a new target to cut greenhouse emissions by 70 per cent by 2035. The state will continue to have an overall emissions reduction target of net zero emissions by 2050, and New South Wales is on track to meet its current target of halving emissions by 2030, based on 2005 levels. But Treasurer Matt Kean says New South Wales wants to go even further. More news / Більше новин є тут: SBS Language | SBS українською - sbs.com.au/language/ukrainian

The White House says intelligence officers have determined a private Russian military company called the Wagner Group has taken delivery of an arms shipment - consisting of rockets and missiles - from Pyongyang to help bolster its forces as it fights side by side with Russian troops in Ukraine. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby says they are concerned about increasing support from North Korea as well as the involvement of private contractors.

Category one tropical cyclone Ellie has been forecast to weaken by this afternoon after making landfall in a sparsely populated area in the Northern Territory. Affected areas are still getting heavy rain, with wind gusts of 100 kilometres per hour. A warning zone also remains in place from the border of the Territory with Western Australia to the mouth of the Daly River, including the communities of Wadeye, Daly River, and Peppimenarti. Jonathon How from the Bureau of Meteorology says Darwin is not currently affected by the cyclone, but it does have its own weather issues.

