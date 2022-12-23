SBS News in Ukrainian - 23-12-2022

The White House says intelligence officers have determined a private Russian military company called the Wagner Group has taken delivery of an arms shipment - consisting of rockets and missiles - from Pyongyang to help bolster its forces as it fights side by side with Russian troops in Ukraine. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby says they are concerned about increasing support from North Korea as well as the involvement of private contractors.





Category one tropical cyclone Ellie has been forecast to weaken by this afternoon after making landfall in a sparsely populated area in the Northern Territory. Affected areas are still getting heavy rain, with wind gusts of 100 kilometres per hour. A warning zone also remains in place from the border of the Territory with Western Australia to the mouth of the Daly River, including the communities of Wadeye, Daly River, and Peppimenarti. Jonathon How from the Bureau of Meteorology says Darwin is not currently affected by the cyclone, but it does have its own weather issues.



