SBS News in Ukrainian - 16/11/2022

U-S President Joe Biden has suggested that initial information shows it is unlikely that a blast that killed two in Poland, was caused by Russian-made missiles. The United States and its NATO allies are investigating the bomb explosion which hit a village Przewodow in eastern Poland near the border of Ukraine. Media reports suggest the blast was caused by Russian missiles, which landed at about the same time as Ukraine experienced around 100 strikes.





The nation's leaders have strongly condemned a missile blast in a Polish town on the border of Ukraine, which killed two people. Foreign Minister Penny Wong has confirmed she has spoken with the Polish Ambassador to Australia, sending her condolences to the country. She says won't be drawn on where the missile may have originated. Ms Wong has called for calm as a thorough investigation takes place.





The body of a woman has been found in New South Wales floodwaters.





