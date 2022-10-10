SBS News in Ukrainian - 10/10/2022

The first combination COVID booster will officially enter Australia's rollout from today. The Moderna Omicron shot, comprising vaccines against the original SARS virus and the BA.1 sub variant will be administered to adults. The booster can't be given within three months of another vaccine or testing positive to Covid. In the week to October 4th, more than 36,000 cases of COVID-19 were reported across Australia, an average of nearly 5,200 cases per day.







New data from Beyond Blue has found cost of living pressures has overtaken COVID-19 as the main concern for people. In August 15,000 people were surveyed nationally to identify stresses affecting mental health and wellbeing. Dr Grant Blashki, Beyond Blue's Lead Clinical Advisor has told S-B-S News that increasing interest rates, high inflation and the war in Ukraine were some of the other causes for concern.



