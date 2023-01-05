SBS Ukrainian

SBS News in Ukrainian- 5-01-2023

Published 5 January 2023
By Omoh Bello, Allan Lee
Presented by Bogdan Rudnytski
5-01-2022. The latest news from Australia and Ukraine, and from rest of the world... Bushfire emergency warning issued to parts of Western Australia's South West region. U-S house adjourns as Republican Kevin McCarthy loses 6th round of voting for House speaker role. A group representing Australia's Chinese community says the decision to impose new restrictions on foreigners from mainland China is not unreasonable. It comes as Australia resumes its requirement for a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of departure from China, Hong Kong and Macau. More news: sbs.com.au/language/ukrainian

Road access to the town of Derby in Western Australia has been cut off by floodwaters, as authorities race to evacuate people from the Kimberley. Fitzroy Crossing and dozens of Indigenous communities have already been hit by record flooding, with the town's supermarket and homes inundated. A slow-moving system is hovering near Broome, where more than a 160 millimetres of rain has fallen at the airport in the past 24 hours. There are fears the only transport route to the north of the state is likely to be cut for months after a major bridge suffered significant damage.

Australia will purchase new missiles and rockets that will be used to improve its national security as the defence force takes on a more aggressive stance. From 2024, destroyers and frigates will be able to carry naval strike missiles and by 2027, long-range surface-to-surface rocket systems will be in use. The Ukrainian military has been able to use the launchers successfully over the last months. The current rocket system has a range of 300 km and is expected to increase as technology advances. The total cost to taxpayers is set to be $1 billion.

