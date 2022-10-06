SBS News in Ukrainian - 6/10/2022

North Korea has fired yet another missile as tensions continue to simmer in the region. The latest firing has seen two short-range ballistic missiles sent towards its east coast in the direction of Japan.





Greek authorities have rescued 30 migrants whose boat sank in stormy waters near the island of Kythira. Around 100 migrants are believed to have been on board the vessel, which sank after smashing into a rocky area off the Greek coast.





Russia is lobbying for a secret ballot instead of a public vote when the General Assembly meets next week to consider a resolution condemning its Ukraine annexation. Russia's UN ambassador Vassily Nebenzia has written a letter to member states saying the resolution is "illegal" and "cooercive". He has described the move as clearly politicised and provocative, aimed at deepening a divide in the Assembly.





