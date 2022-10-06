SBS Ukrainian

SBS News in Ukrainian - 6/10/2022

Published 6 October 2022 at 5:35pm
By Deborah Groarke, Bogdan Rudnytski, Marcus Megalokonomos
Presented by Bogdan Rudnytski
6/10/2022. The latest news from Australia, Ukraine, and from rest of the World. Parts of outback New South Wales are preparing for more severe weather as a surface trough brings widespread rain and thunderstorms across the inland. More than a dozen outback rivers are at risk of flooding as a cloud bans pulls moisture over central New South Wales. The federal government says the list of jobs where skills shortages are rife has almost doubled in the last year. The skills priority list has grown from 153 to 286 occupations, which Skills Minister Brendan O'Connor has described as "a really difficult challenge" for the country.

North Korea has fired yet another missile as tensions continue to simmer in the region. The latest firing has seen two short-range ballistic missiles sent towards its east coast in the direction of Japan.

Greek authorities have rescued 30 migrants whose boat sank in stormy waters near the island of Kythira. Around 100 migrants are believed to have been on board the vessel, which sank after smashing into a rocky area off the Greek coast.

Russia is lobbying for a secret ballot instead of a public vote when the General Assembly meets next week to consider a resolution condemning its Ukraine annexation. Russia's UN ambassador Vassily Nebenzia has written a letter to member states saying the resolution is "illegal" and "cooercive". He has described the move as clearly politicised and provocative, aimed at deepening a divide in the Assembly.

Following Ukrainian advancements in Kherson, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia has already lost the war. Speaking in Russian, he says Ukraine doesn't need "persuasive lectures" to feel on the right side of history.

