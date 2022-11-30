SBS News in Ukrainian - 30/11/2022

Industry Minister Ed Husic says the government is determined to address the energy crisis when it meets with state and territory counterparts next week. Mr Husic says it is looking to the long term viability of companies who are major energy consumers by introducing legislation today on a $15 billion National Reconstruction Fund that will build manufacturing capacity. But Mr Husic also says discussions with state and territory leaders will play a major role in Labor's shorter term energy policy goal of reducing prices.





Ukraine's government says they are hopeful of getting through the winter, despite experiencing a major deficit in energy production. Russia has been continuously striking Ukraine’s energy grids, robbing cities of power and some of water and public transport too, compounding the hardship of winter for millions. The United States has responded by pledging $53 million [[AU 79 million]] to buy power grid equipment, including distribution transformers and circuit breakers. Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal now says all the nation's regions have been connected to the power system - with the exception of the Kherson region.





The minimum age of criminal responsibility has been officially raised in the Northern Territory. The threshold age has now moved from 10 to 12 years old. The Parliament's approval of the legislation makes the Territory the first jurisdiction in Australia to lift the minimum age at which a person can be considered criminally responsible for offences.





Spanish authorities say three migrants who spent 11 days stowed away in the rudder of a ship during its ocean voyage must be returned home. The three men have been treated for dehydration and hypothermia after hiding in the rudder of the 183-metre Alithini II fuel tanker on its journey from Lagos in Nigeria to the Canary Islands.





United States has beaten Iran in a politically charged showdown at the World Cup. Star-player Christian Pulisic secured the one to zero defeat with a sweeping goal, assisted by a well-placed header from Sergino Dest.







