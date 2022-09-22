SBS News in Ukrainian - 22/09/2022

SBS Ukrainian

Published 22 September 2022 at 4:53pm
By Omoh Bello, Bogdan Rudnytski, Allan Lee, Nicola Canning
Presented by Bogdan Rudnytski
Source: SBS

22/09/2022. The latest news from Australia, Ukraine, and from rest of the World. The governor-general, prime minister, and opposition leader have all attended a special service to remember Queen Elizabeth II’s life, together with politicians, ambassadors, and other guests. A minute of silence was observed in the Queen's honour to start the service, which was held in Parliament House's Great Hall. Governor-General David Hurley was the first speaker, declaring the day to be one of reflection and celebration. World leaders condemn Russian president Vladimir Putin's announcement of a mobilsation for the war in Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy demands retribution against the Kremlin for taking its territory.

"Today is a sad day, a day of national mourning. The passing of the Queen, while we knew it to be inevitable, her still struck with an impact that has exceeded any expectation here in Australia, in the United Kingdom, and indeed, across the globe. History will remember a few like Queen Elizabeth the second, while we mourn her passing, we are grateful that we have witnessed and benefited from her remarkable life." - Governor-General David Hurley.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during the National Memorial Service for Queen Elizabeth II at Parliament House .jpg
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during the National Memorial Service for Queen Elizabeth II at Parliament House on September 22, 2022 in Canberra, Australia.
Foreign Minister Penny Wong says Australia will continue to provide military support to Ukraine as world leaders condemn Russia's decision to recruit citizens into its war against Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin escalated the conflict overnight, calling up around 300,000 reservists to fight in the war and threatening the use of all means at his disposal to defend his country, including nuclear missiles. Minister Wong has condemned Russia for the move at her doorstop in New York.

"I don't think that we should be giving Mr. Putin what he wants, in our responses and I simply again say it was, It is both unthinkable and irresponsible for those threats to be made. We are in contact with our Ukrainian colleagues. We understand the extraordinarily difficult circumstances they face. We will continue to work with partners to support Ukraine and we will continue to consider the requests that are being made "- Foreign Minister Penny Wong.
 As New South Wales enjoys a public holiday, a band of clouds continues to threaten floods in several areas of the state, with weather warnings inland and all the way to the coast. Significant rain is predicted on today across already saturated catchments, posing a risk of flooding for communities along the Mid-North Coast, Hunter, and Northern Rivers. The Bureau of Meteorology claims it is possible that the Hunter, the Mid-North Coast, or even the Northern Rivers will get significant rainfall.  Thunderstorms are likely to form in the afternoon, and up to 120mm of locally heavy rain could fall in six hours.
The Mid-North Coast and Northern Rivers may see flash flooding as a result of the heavy rain today and into tomorrow, potentially affecting regions around Lismore, Grafton, Taree, and Coffs Harbour.

As the U-S intensifies its battle against soaring inflation, it's central bank has raised its key interest rate by three quarters of a point for a third consecutive time. It's also signalled that more sharp rate hikes are to come, heightening the risk of sending the country into recession.

