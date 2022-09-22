SBS News in Ukrainian - 22/09/2022

"Today is a sad day, a day of national mourning. The passing of the Queen, while we knew it to be inevitable, her still struck with an impact that has exceeded any expectation here in Australia, in the United Kingdom, and indeed, across the globe. History will remember a few like Queen Elizabeth the second, while we mourn her passing, we are grateful that we have witnessed and benefited from her remarkable life." - Governor-General David Hurley.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during the National Memorial Service for Queen Elizabeth II at Parliament House on September 22, 2022 in Canberra, Australia. Foreign Minister Penny Wong says Australia will continue to provide military support to Ukraine as world leaders condemn Russia's decision to recruit citizens into its war against Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin escalated the conflict overnight, calling up around 300,000 reservists to fight in the war and threatening the use of all means at his disposal to defend his country, including nuclear missiles. Minister Wong has condemned Russia for the move at her doorstop in New York.





"I don't think that we should be giving Mr. Putin what he wants, in our responses and I simply again say it was, It is both unthinkable and irresponsible for those threats to be made. We are in contact with our Ukrainian colleagues. We understand the extraordinarily difficult circumstances they face. We will continue to work with partners to support Ukraine and we will continue to consider the requests that are being made "- Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

As New South Wales enjoys a public holiday, a band of clouds continues to threaten floods in several areas of the state, with weather warnings inland and all the way to the coast. Significant rain is predicted on today across already saturated catchments, posing a risk of flooding for communities along the Mid-North Coast, Hunter, and Northern Rivers. The Bureau of Meteorology claims it is possible that the Hunter, the Mid-North Coast, or even the Northern Rivers will get significant rainfall. Thunderstorms are likely to form in the afternoon, and up to 120mm of locally heavy rain could fall in six hours.



The Mid-North Coast and Northern Rivers may see flash flooding as a result of the heavy rain today and into tomorrow, potentially affecting regions around Lismore, Grafton, Taree, and Coffs Harbour.



