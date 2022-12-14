SBS Ukrainian

SBS news in Ukrainian - 14/12/2022

Published 14 December 2022 at 4:06pm
By Hannah Kwon, Allan Lee
Presented by Bogdan Rudnytski
14/12/2022. The latest news from Australia and Ukraine, and from the rest of the world. Former prime minister Scott Morrison gives evidence before the Royal Commission on the failed Robodebt scheme. The main bombmaker in the 2002 Bali bombings apologises to victims’ families. The governor of the Reserve Bank, Philip Lowe, has revealed more details on how a potential digital currency in Australia might work. Argentinian fans are rejoicing, after an impressive 3-nil defeat over Croatia in the World Cup semi-finals. More news / Більше новин: sbs.com.au/ukrainian

In France, President Emmanuel Macron is hosting an international donor conference in Paris to raise and help coordinate tens of millions of dollars of aid for the population of Ukraine. It is the latest call for renewed aid for Ukrainians as the Russian military targets infrastructure in the country, leaving large parts of the population without electricity. Mr Macron says the actions of the Russian military must be condemned.

Volunteers will be officially trained to help respond to future floods and other disasters in New South Wales. Premier Dominic Perrottet says the state government will spend $200 million to roll out changes to the state's disaster response, following report recommendations into the deadly floods in February and March.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has addressed New Zealand's Parliament, calling for help to win the war against Russia, and restore Ukraine's energy stability. Mr Zelenskyy is just the second head of a foreign government to address New Zealand's parliament, after Julia Gillard in 2011.

Health insurer Medibank says it will work alongside Australia's information commissioner in an investigation over the massive data breach that hit the company in October. The data of almost 10 million Australians was exposed in the hack, with the Russian ransomware group behind the data breach releasing the stolen information in stages on the dark web.
More news / Більше новин: sbs.com.au/ukrainian
