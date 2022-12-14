SBS news in Ukrainian - 14/12/2022

In France, President Emmanuel Macron is hosting an international donor conference in Paris to raise and help coordinate tens of millions of dollars of aid for the population of Ukraine. It is the latest call for renewed aid for Ukrainians as the Russian military targets infrastructure in the country, leaving large parts of the population without electricity. Mr Macron says the actions of the Russian military must be condemned.





Volunteers will be officially trained to help respond to future floods and other disasters in New South Wales. Premier Dominic Perrottet says the state government will spend $200 million to roll out changes to the state's disaster response, following report recommendations into the deadly floods in February and March.





Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has addressed New Zealand's Parliament, calling for help to win the war against Russia, and restore Ukraine's energy stability. Mr Zelenskyy is just the second head of a foreign government to address New Zealand's parliament, after Julia Gillard in 2011.





Health insurer Medibank says it will work alongside Australia's information commissioner in an investigation over the massive data breach that hit the company in October. The data of almost 10 million Australians was exposed in the hack, with the Russian ransomware group behind the data breach releasing the stolen information in stages on the dark web.

