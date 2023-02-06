SBS News in Ukrainian - 6-02-2023

The New South Wales government is also considering plans to help young people rent spare rooms in the house of lonely retirees.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese reiterated his support to the proposal again this morning:



I believe firmly that Australians should take the opportunity that they'll have in the second half of this year to cast a vote for yes. To cast a vote to walk upon the path of reconciliation. In the spirit of generosity and which the Uluru statement from the heart calls us.

The state of Victoria has recorded its highest number of deaths by suicide in more than twenty years. A report published by the coroner today shows a nine per cent increase on 2021 numbers.





