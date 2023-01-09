SBS Ukrainian

SBS News in Ukrainian - 9-01-2023

Published 9 January 2023 at 2:06pm
By Greg Dyett, Nikki Canning, Bogdan Rudnytski
Presented by Bogdan Rudnytski
9-01-2023. The latest news from Australia and Ukraine, and from rest of the world. Supporters of Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro storm the nation's congress, supreme court and presidential palace. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visiting the Kimberley region in Western Australia. Recovery work has started in the desert town of Fitzroy Crossing, which has been hit hard by the floodwaters that are now moving west. Ukraine's military says a Russian claim that it killed hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers in an attack is "propaganda". Novak Djokovic heads to Melbourne today where he is the strong favourite to win his 10th Australian Open crown. More News: sbs.com.au/language/ukrainian

The Australian Medical Association (AM)) says priority must be given to reducing lengthy waitlists for elective surgeries in New South Wales. Significant delays due to the pandemic saw the waitlist balloon to more than 100,000 patients. A spokeswoman for New South Wales Health says the state government has committed close to a billion dollars to reduce the waiting times.

The Regional Australia Institute says increasing overseas migration is "critical" to the ongoing growth and sustainability of regional Australia over the decade to come. The institute has released a statement today calling for more targeted migration into regional areas to combat a skills and labour shortage.



Про це і більше слухайте тут: 
sbs.com.au/language/ukrainian

