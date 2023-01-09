SBS News in Ukrainian - 9-01-2023

The Australian Medical Association (AM)) says priority must be given to reducing lengthy waitlists for elective surgeries in New South Wales. Significant delays due to the pandemic saw the waitlist balloon to more than 100,000 patients. A spokeswoman for New South Wales Health says the state government has committed close to a billion dollars to reduce the waiting times.





The Regional Australia Institute says increasing overseas migration is "critical" to the ongoing growth and sustainability of regional Australia over the decade to come. The institute has released a statement today calling for more targeted migration into regional areas to combat a skills and labour shortage.







