SBS News in Ukrainian- 7-02-2023

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has spoken out against businesses acting against sustainable development.





Former prime minister Tony Abbott has joined the board of a research centre called the Global Warming Policy Foundation.





In the United States,



The FBI arrested two people it alleges were on the verge of committing a terror attack in Baltimore.





The Australian eSafety Commissioner has released numbers it describes as worrying, showing growing concerns for Internet users. They're marking Safer Internet Day, a day dedicated to awareness of online safety. Research shows that 75 per cent of adults in Australia have had at least one negative online experience in the past 12 month, which represents an increase of 30 per cent compared to pre-pandemic levels as recorded in 2019





