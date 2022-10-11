SBS News in Ukrainian - 11/10/2022

Defence Minister Richard Marles. This is an appalling act by Russia. What’s really clear is that these strikes have been done with complete indifference to civilian populations, they've been directed at population centres in Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine. What this says to us is that this is going to be a protracted conflict and we need to be making sure that we are able to stand with Ukraine over the long term so that we can put Ukraine in a position where they can resolve this conflict on their own terms. Source: AAP / AAP / James Ross The Greens call for Labor to revise their emissions safeguard...





The consumer watchdog's scam team is being inundated with complaints related to the Optus data breach which compromised customers' personal details. The telecommunications breach affected almost 10 million Australian customers last month.





Medical students, doctors and the Federal Government will be meeting in Canberra today to look at how to tackle G-P shortages. Just one in eight medical students are choosing to become General Practitioners, with concerns the workforce will see even worse shortages in the future. Speaking to the A-B-C, Federal Health Minister Mark Butler says the situation needs to be solved before it gets any more dire.



