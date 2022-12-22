SBS News Bulletin in Ukrainian - 22-12-2022

A flood warning has been issued for parts of the Northern Territory ahead of predicted heavy rainfalls. The Bureau of Meteorology says flooding is possible in some parts of the Top End because of the volume of water expected in a series of heavy thunderstorms. Rainfall of between 30 to 100 millimetres is expected today [[Thur 22 Dec]], while an additional 40 to 70 millimetres is forecast for Friday. NT Police and Emergency Services Southern Command Manager Ian Carlton says residents should be careful driving on the roads in this type of weather. He says flash flooding can make some already isolated roads impassable for up to a week.





Emergency authorities are urging Australians to start taking precautions now ahead of a summer bushfire season that is predicted to be the most dangerous in a decade. Commander Scott Donohoe from Fire Rescue New South Wales says La Nina has brought two years of above-average rainfall which has dramatically increased fuel loads, meaning any grass fire in the coming weeks has the potential to be larger and more intense than usual. He says we cannot control what the weather does, but everyone can take steps to protect themselves and their property.







An alleged kingpin of a global drug syndicate has been extradited from the Netherlands to Melbourne to face trafficking charges. Tse Chi Lop will face Melbourne Magistrates Court today (Dec 22). The Australian Federal Police alleges the 59-year-old Canadian national played a key role in an international conspiracy to traffic 20 kilograms of methamphetamine between 2012 and 2013, drugs which have a street value of up to $4.4 million.



