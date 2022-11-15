SBS News in Ukrainian - 15/11/2022

SBS Ukrainian

Published 15 November 2022 at 6:14pm
By Hannah Kwon, Bogdan Rudnytski, Samantha Beniac-Brook
Presented by Bogdan Rudnytski
15/11/2022. The latest news from Australia and Ukraine, and from the rest of the world... Flood evacuation orders issued for the New South Wales town of Forbes, where river levels are rising faster than expected. Trade sanctions likely to be on the agenda when Prime Minister Anthony Albanese meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping this afternoon.

Ukraine's President has made a surprise visit to the southern city of Kherson days after it was recaptured from Russian forces. Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Ukrainian troops in the city centre. He gave a speech congratulating soldiers for recapturing Kherson -- the first major city to fall to Russia back in March. He said the liberation of Kherson marks the 'beginning of the end of the war'

U-S President Joe Biden has had face-to-face talks of his own with China's President on the sidelines of the G-20 summit. The three-hour meeting aimed to ease tensions between the two economic superpowers, which has threatened to spiral into a new Cold War. Mr Biden says it was an 'open and candid' conversation.

