SBS News in Ukrainian - 15/11/2022

Ukraine's President has made a surprise visit to the southern city of Kherson days after it was recaptured from Russian forces. Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Ukrainian troops in the city centre. He gave a speech congratulating soldiers for recapturing Kherson -- the first major city to fall to Russia back in March. He said the liberation of Kherson marks the 'beginning of the end of the war'





U-S President Joe Biden has had face-to-face talks of his own with China's President on the sidelines of the G-20 summit. The three-hour meeting aimed to ease tensions between the two economic superpowers, which has threatened to spiral into a new Cold War. Mr Biden says it was an 'open and candid' conversation.



