SBS News in Ukrainian - 23/09/2022

Communities on the New South Wales-Queensland border are on high alert for flash flooding. More than 20 centimetres of rain fell in three hours in some areas. A number of inland river catchments are flooded, and expected to stay that way over coming months.



There's also major flooding in the north-western New South Wales towns of Wee Waa and Warren. Multiple climate factors are behind what is happening, including a rare third consecutive La Nina year.





Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid says he is for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, as long as it is a peaceful one. Mr Lapid has told the United Nations in a speech that Israel seeks peace with the entire Arab world, and most Israelis are in favour of two-state solution to the long-running conflict.





Defence Minister Richard Marles says Australia is preparing for the Russia-Ukraine conflict to be a drawn-out one. Ukraine has requested more military aid from Australia, in the form of vehicles and artillery. Mr Marles is intimating this will likely be provided.







Credit: Photo By Isam J. Міністр оборони Австралії Річард Марлс.





Australia has taken part in a meeting of a new United States-led initiative in the Pacific region. Foreign Ministers of the so-called Blue Pacific group have met in New York.

