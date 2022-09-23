SBS Ukrainian

SBS News in Ukrainian - 23/09/2022

Published 23 September 2022 at 5:08pm
By Sunil Awasthi, Bogdan Rudnytski, Hannah Kwon
Presented by Bogdan Rudnytski
23/09/2022. Тhe latest news from Australia, Ukraine, UN, and from rest of the World. Concerns about identity theft for millions of Australians after a cyberattack on Optus. Debate about an Australian republic continues, as federal parliament reconvenes. The return of the A-F-L Grand Final parade, as the nation counts down to the big game...

Communities on the New South Wales-Queensland border are on high alert for flash flooding. More than 20 centimetres of rain fell in three hours in some areas. A number of inland river catchments are flooded, and expected to stay that way over coming months.
There's also major flooding in the north-western New South Wales towns of Wee Waa and Warren. Multiple climate factors are behind what is happening, including a rare third consecutive La Nina year.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid says he is for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, as long as it is a peaceful one. Mr Lapid has told the United Nations in a speech that Israel seeks peace with the entire Arab world, and most Israelis are in favour of two-state solution to the long-running conflict.

Defence Minister Richard Marles says Australia is preparing for the Russia-Ukraine conflict to be a drawn-out one. Ukraine has requested more military aid from Australia, in the form of vehicles and artillery. Mr Marles is intimating this will likely be provided.


Richard Marles
Credit: Photo By Isam J.
Міністр оборони Австралії Річард Марлс.

Australia has taken part in a meeting of a new United States-led initiative in the Pacific region. Foreign Ministers of the so-called Blue Pacific group have met in New York.
The partnership between Pacific Island countries and countries including the U-S, Japan, Australia, the United Kingdom, and Japan- aims to counter China's ambitions in the region. U-S Secretary of State Antony Blinken insists the Blue Pacific group is about trying to help Pacific Island nations.

