SBS News in Ukrainian - 23/09/2022

Communities on the New South Wales-Queensland border are on high alert for flash flooding. More than 20 centimetres of rain fell in three hours in some areas. A number of inland river catchments are flooded, and expected to stay that way over coming months.
There's also major flooding in the north-western New South Wales towns of Wee Waa and Warren. Multiple climate factors are behind what is happening, including a rare third consecutive La Nina year.
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid says he is for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, as long as it is a peaceful one. Mr Lapid has told the United Nations in a speech that Israel seeks peace with the entire Arab world, and most Israelis are in favour of two-state solution to the long-running conflict.
Defence Minister Richard Marles says Australia is preparing for the Russia-Ukraine conflict to be a drawn-out one. Ukraine has requested more military aid from Australia, in the form of vehicles and artillery. Mr Marles is intimating this will likely be provided.
Міністр оборони Австралії Річард Марлс.
Credit: Photo By Isam J.
Australia has taken part in a meeting of a new United States-led initiative in the Pacific region. Foreign Ministers of the so-called Blue Pacific group have met in New York.
The partnership between Pacific Island countries and countries including the U-S, Japan, Australia, the United Kingdom, and Japan- aims to counter China's ambitions in the region. U-S Secretary of State Antony Blinken insists the Blue Pacific group is about trying to help Pacific Island nations.
